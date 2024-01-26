Watch CBS News
Dunkin' Donuts gives local teachers a Purple Friday surprise

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Local teachers got a huge surprise on Purple Friday.

The Ravens Band and cheerleaders for the Baltimore Ravens went to several area schools to participate in pep rallies.

They were getting students ready for the upcoming AFC Championship Game. But also, they were surprising their teachers. 

Jen Davis is one of many teachers who have supported the Ravens for decades.

"I love the Ravens," Davis said. "I have been a fan since 1996 when I was a senior in high school."

For 28 years, the Ravens have had her heart.

"To me, the Ravens mean community and on Sunday we are all purple."

On this Purple Friday—ahead of the AFC Championship Game—the Ravens sent the band and cheerleaders to get the students at Bellows Springs Elementary excited about the game.

Davis received a surprise that day: tickets to Sunday's game. 

"I am in utter shock," 'she said. "I just can't believe I'm going to be there, and I have my purple poncho. I am ready because I think it's going to rain."

Now, Davis has a good problem: finding someone to take with her to the game.

January 26, 2024 / 9:43 PM EST

