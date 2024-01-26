UK Ravens cross the pond to attend Baltimore's AFC Championship Game

Fans from London traveling to see Ravens play in AFC Championship

BALTIMORE -- To get to the Super Bowl, the Baltimore Ravens have to go through reigning champs the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship, so fans from all over are flocking to M&T Bank Stadium - even from across the pond.

There are Ravens fans in London who will be traveling to Baltimore to cheer on their favorite American football team.

The "UK Ravens" are bringing dozens of fans to Charm City.

Another group of UK Ravens leaving London for the US with @TouchdownTrips. This lucky bunch will get to see the @Ravens host the first AFC Championship Game in team history. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/FC66D4OOyF — UK Ravens (@UKRavens) January 26, 2024

Ben Mortimer has been a Ravens fan for over two decades and helps the club organize those trips. He even came last week to the divisional round game against Houston.

And he had this to say to the fans and the team ahead of this weekend's game:

"Just enjoy every moment of it," he said. "The team - I don't need to tell the team anything - because they're locked in. They have been for weeks. They're getting better by the week. We believe in you, we have faith. Then we'll see you in Vegas - let's get this done."

The Ravens are back in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in more than a decade - the 2012 season they won the Super Bowl.

When the Ravens host the Chiefs Sunday, it will be the first time Baltimore hosted an AFC Championship game since the NFL/AFL merger in the 1970 season.