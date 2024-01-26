Watch CBS News
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will play in AFC Championship game against the Chiefs Sunday

BALTIMORE - The Ravens have reportedly activated tight end Mark Andrews for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

NFL Insider Josina Anderson, citing sources, posted the update on social media. 

Andrews returned to practice this month after suffering an ankle injury in a Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals 

At the time of the injury, it was declared that his season was over. The prognosis improved over time, and in early January he was cleared to practice with his teammates.  

In 2021, Andrews was an All-Pro, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards. He had 73 receptions for 847 yards last season — still team highs by a wide margin — but this year rookie receiver Zay Flowers leads the Ravens with 77 catches for 858 yards so far.

This year Andrews has 45 receptions, including six touchdowns. 

