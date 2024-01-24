Ravens or Chiefs? Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Joe's Kansas City BBQ bet to feed the AFC winner's fire department

BALTIMORE - Jimmy's Famous Seafood and Joe's Kansas City BBQ made a bet that the loser of the AFC Championship game Sunday will feed the winner's fire department.

Here's the bet: if the Ravens win, Joe's Kansas City will ship enough barbecue to feed the Baltimore City Fire Department. If the Chiefs win, Jimmy's Famous Seafood will send crab cakes to the Kansas City Fire Department.

👨‍🚒 Hope you’re hungry, @BaltimoreFire! You’ll be enjoying some delicious BBQ next week, thanks to The @Ravens! 🐦‍⬛ https://t.co/JjuypBQnXO — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 24, 2024

Jimmy's Famous Seafood posted on X -- and we know all Ravens fans agree -- we hope Baltimore City firefighters are hungry because some delicious BBQ is coming their way!

It's an exciting time for Baltimore. This is the first time in decades that the AFC Championship game has been held in the city. Businesses in Downtown Baltimore are preparing for an economic boost and, of course, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and if she will be in Baltimore for the big game.