Drying Out and Cooling Down After Storms in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

It was a dreary and damp start with a few lingering showers on Sunday morning. Showers take a few hours to move out of the Baltimore area and a little longer to clear areas of the Eastern Shore. Clouds will be a little slower to clear out today but we will see some sunshine before the weekend is over.

Today is the last day of the Maryland State Fair in Timonium. Fairgrounds may be a little muddy in spots if you plan to head there but it'll be ideal fair weather with low humidity and cooler temperatures. Behind the cold front that fired off the showers and storms Saturday afternoon, afternoon high temperatures peak around 10° cooler for the second half of the weekend. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Lower humidity adds to the peak fair feel we'll have today.

Once quieter weather settles in, it sticks around for a while. Most of the upcoming week features more sunshine than clouds and highs in the 70s. Humidity appears to stay comfortable this week, as well!