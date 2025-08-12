Domestic violence charges dropped against Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis

The domestic violence case against Baltimore boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been dropped after his ex-girlfriend said she would not prosecute him, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Davis, the World Boxing Association lightweight champion, was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Father's Day when he went to pick up their two children.

The 30-year-old from Baltimore, who now lives in Florida, had been charged with one count of battery.

According to the Banner, Davis allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the back of the head and slapped her on the right side of her face,

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said the ex-girlfriend's mother would also not cooperate with the prosecution.

Gervonta Davis's past legal troubles

Davis, who announced that he planned to retire and seek therapy at the end of 2025, is a well-known name in the sport of boxing and a Baltimore City native.

He grew up in West Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. In December 2023, he donated money to help rehabilitate homes in the community.

In May 2023, Florida prosecutors dropped a separate battery case against Davis after a woman who accused him of slapping her at his mansion said she did not wish to proceed with prosecution.

Davis also pleaded guilty in February 2023 to a hit-and-run crash that injured four people.

In February of 2020, Davis was charged with battery domestic violence after an incident with the mother of his daughter at the University of Miami.

Davis has a record of 30-0-1.