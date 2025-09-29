Man charged with murder of his wife in Baltimore County, police say

A 55-year-old man has been charged with the domestic-related murder of his wife in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:15 a.m. on Monday to the 900 block of Maplehurst Lane in Monkton, where 56-year-old Kimberly Lechner was found dead with trauma-related injuries.

Police questioned and then arrested Anthony Lechner, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Murder-suicide investigated in Timonium

Baltimore County Police also responded to an apparent murder-suicide around 11 a.m. on Monday in Timonium.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East Padonia Road for reports of a shooting. There, police found a man and a woman who had died with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears that the man's injuries were self-inflicted.

Murder-suicides in Baltimore County in 2025

Baltimore County has had at least three murder-suicide cases this year.

A married couple in Owings Mills was found dead in April, according to police.

Officers found 59-year-old Karen Franklin and 63-year-old Gary Franklin suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to an assault at a house on Avery Hill Drive. One of the victims' wounds was self-inflicted, police said.

On August 28, a child and two adults died in an apparent murder-suicide in Catonsville, according to police.

Officers found 6-year-old Kimana Sharieff, 42-year-old Chantel Sharieff, and 43-year-old Mustafa Sharieff dead in a home while responding to a "check on subject" call.

Police said they believe Mustafa Sharieff was the shooter. He was found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Less than a week after that incident, another murder-suicide occurred on Sept. 2, which involved a woman and her ex-boyfriend in Parkville, police said.

Kylee Long, 28, was found suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Her ex-boyfriend, Terell Pryor, 29, was taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died, according to officers.