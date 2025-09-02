1 person dead after homicide in Baltimore County, police say

One person is dead after a reported homicide in Baltimore County, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the homicide in the 9200 block of Avondale Road in Parkville around 11:40 a.m.

One adult was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community. Officers have not shared the cause of the death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crime in Baltimore County

The reported death comes as Baltimore County sees a slight decline in homicide rates.

In the past year, homicide cases have declined by nearly 10%, with 30 cases reported in 2023 and 27 reported in 2024, police data shows. So far in 2025, police have recorded 20 homicides in the county.

One of those cases, a shooting that left three people dead in Catonsville, was determined to be a murder suicide, according to police.

The incident was discovered after police responded to a home on Wilton Farm Drive on August 28 and found three people — 42-year-old Chantel Sharieff, 6-year-old Kimana Sharieff, and 43-year-old Mustafa Sharief – dead in the home.

Officers determined that Mustafa Sharieff, the suspect in the shooting, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Another case, a quadruple shooting in May, left 28-year-old Elijah Lamback dead in the parking lot of a Baltimore County shopping center, officers said.

Three other people were injured in the shooting, which police said took place inside Azuz Hookah Loung along Woodlawn Drive.

Weapons violations are also down in Baltimore County, data shows

Weapons violations also slightly declined in Baltimore County. Data shows 723 cases were reported in 2023, and 670 were reported in 2024, a drop of nearly 7%.

So far this year, 393 weapons violations have been reported.