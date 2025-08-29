Child, 2 adults dead after Baltimore County murder-suicide

A child and two adults are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Catonsville Thursday, according to Baltimore County police.

The discovery came after officers responded to a home on Wilton Farm Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a "check on subject" call, or welfare check.

Three people found dead

Baltimore County police said they found a woman and a child in the home suffering from trauma and gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, who police believe was the suspect in this shooting, was also found at the home with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead, officers said.

Police have not yet shared a possible motive for the shooting or identified the three people found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department.

Neighbors react

Neighbor John Sherikjian said he just moved in a few weeks ago.

"It's pretty shocking happening across the street, just moving in now," he said.

Sherikjian said he came home Thursday night to find nearly a dozen police cars blocking his street.

"I got there at like 10 p.m., and it was like completely surrounded, and I had to get an escort from my car, and I had to park down there," said Sherikjian.

Next door neighbor Tony Vithayathil said a couple lived in the home with a child who was around four years old, adding he would often hear noise coming from the home.

"Arguing, stuff like that," said Vithayathil, but he said he never heard any gunshots.

"I heard that she's not coming to work, so they called and texted and got no reaction. Then someone came over here and knocked on the door, and no reaction. Then they called the police," said Vithayathil.