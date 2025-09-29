2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County, police say

Warning: The details of this story may be distressing to some viewers.

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Timonium, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of East Padonia Road for a reported shooting on Monday around 11 a.m.

When they arrived, police found the two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead, officers said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man's injuries were self-inflicted, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

Murder-suicide cases in Baltimore County

According to our past reporting, Baltimore County has recorded at least three murder-suicide cases so far this year.

A case in Owings Mills in April left a married couple dead, according to police.

Officers found 59-year-old Karen Franklin and 63-year-old Gary Franklin suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to an assault at a house on Avery Hill Drive. One of the victims' wounds was self-inflicted, police said.

On August 28, a child and two adults died in an apparent murder-suicide in Catonsville, according to police.

Officers found 6-year-old Kimana Sharieff, 42-year-old Chantel Sharieff and 43-year-old Mustafa Sharieff dead in a home while responding to a "check on subject" call.

Police said they believe Mustafa Sharieff was the shooter. He was found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Less than a week after that incident, another murder-suicide was reported on Sept. 2 involving a woman and her ex-boyfriend in Parkville, police said.

Kylee Long, 28, was found suffering from trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Her ex-boyfriend, Terell Pryor, 29, was taken to a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died, according to officers.

As of September 26, there have been five homicide cases reported in Baltimore County, according to data from the police department.

Seeking help

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.