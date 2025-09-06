Davey Johnson, World Series champion Mets manager and Orioles All-Star, dies at 82

Davey Johnson, a four-time MLB All-Star infielder who won two World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles before managing the 1986 New York Mets to the championship, has died. He was 82.

The Mets' longtime public relations official Jay Horwitz announced Johnson's passing Saturday morning.

Horwitz said he got a call from Johnson's wife, who revealed the news of his death.

"Last night around midnight I got a call that I had been dreading. When I saw Susan Johnson's name appear, I knew that news would not be good," Horwitz wrote.

Manager Davey Johnson (L) of the New York Mets sits in the dugout next to pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium in 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. George Gojkovich / Getty Images

Johnson's biographer Erik Sherman also reacted to his death on social media, writing, "When I last visited him in February, he was encountering serious physical maladies, yet still maintained a positive disposition, wonderful story-telling, and his trademark big grin."

The Mets hired Johnson as a first-time manager in 1984, two years before the team's memorable World Series win over the Boston Red Sox. New York let him go in 1990, but his 595-417 record remains the best of any manager in franchise history. He was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 2010.

Johnson continued his managerial career after leaving New York. He led the Cincinnati Reds from 1993-1995, Orioles from 1996-1997, Los Angeles Dodgers from 1999-2000, and Washington Nationals from 2011-2013.

Baltimore Oriole Manager Davey Johnson pulls his starting pitcher Mike Mussina from American League Division Series game against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning in Seattle. DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to becoming a manager, Johnson spent eight seasons playing for the Orioles. He was a member of the 1966 and 1970 World Series-winning teams. Baltimore won four American League pennants with Johnson. Coincidentally, he made the last out of the 1969 series against the Miracle Mets, New York's only other championship team.

Johnson also suited up for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs in his playing days from 1965-1978.