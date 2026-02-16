Maryland lawmakers to discuss legislation that would strengthen oversight in Baltimore County schools

A group of Maryland lawmakers will hold a hearing Monday to discuss legislation that would expand the Baltimore County Inspector General's oversight to include the public school system.

The measure aims to increase transparency and accountability, and comes after the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution last year requesting the authority to expand the inspector general's jurisdiction.

Sen. Carl Jackson and Del. Ryan Nawrocki introduced the legislation in November following a request from the council to strengthen independent oversight of the school system.

The legislation would grant the council's request, allowing the county inspector general to review the school district for waste and fraud.

Several councilmembers and local leaders, including Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming, will attend the 3 p.m. hearing in support of the bill.

The council passed the measure in a 6-1 vote after concerns were raised about the school district's Office of Internal Audits, which Councilman David Marks described as "not truly dependent." The office reports to the county's Board of Education.

"Transparency and accountability in our schools shouldn't be partisan issues; they're promises we owe every family and taxpayer," Del. Nawrocki said. "This legislation gives Baltimore County the tools to ensure our public schools operate with integrity and trust."

During the council meeting last year, Sen. Jackson emphasized that the district is the third largest in Maryland and manages a significant amount of county tax dollars.

"Despite its size and importance, our school system currently operates without the kind of independent oversight that many of our peer jurisdictions already have in place," Sen. Jackson said last year.