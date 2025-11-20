Legislation to expand inspector general oversight of Baltimore County schools to be introduced in Maryland

A group of Maryland lawmakers is expected to introduce legislation Thursday that would expand the inspector general's oversight of Baltimore County Public Schools.

The measure comes after the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution in September, pushing the Maryland General Assembly to allow the inspector general to review the school district for waste and fraud. The measure passed in a 6 to 1 vote.

During a news conference on Thursday, Sen. Carl Jackson and Del. Ryan Nawrocki will submit the legislation for the 2026 legislative session, which begins on January 14.

According to the lawmakers, the legislation will strengthen accountability and transparency within the school district and will grant the council's request.

During the news conference, lawmakers will also discuss the goals of the legislation.

Inspector general investigations

During a council meeting in September, Councilman David Marks acknowledged that while the district does have an office of internal audits, it reports to the superintendent and is not "truly dependent."

The Baltimore County Inspector General's Office has conducted several investigations into the school system in the past.

In April, the office reported that Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers may have violated a relocation requirement in her contract after an investigation found that she was not listed as an occupant at the address she provided to the district.

The inspector general's office ultimately determined the matter was a contractual issue between the superintendent and the county board of education.