Maryland cold-weather-related deaths increase to 35 following winter storm

Maryland recorded 35 cold-related deaths this winter after a winter storm recently dumped nearly a foot of snow and brought frigid temperatures to the state, according to the Maryland Health Department.

Baltimore City has the most, with nine, followed by six each in Baltimore County and Prince George's County. The previous winter, in 2024-25, there were 75 cold-weather deaths in Maryland.

The majority (22) of the cold-weather deaths this winter are adults older than 65 years old. There have been two between the ages of 18 and 44 years old.

Uptick in cold-related ER visits following winter storm

According to the health department's data, 391 people in Maryland were taken to the emergency room for cold-weather-related illnesses during the week of January 25 to 31. A winter storm dumped up to 12 inches of snow across the state, and was followed by wind-chill temperatures in the teens.

That week, there were eight cold-related deaths, according to the state's data, including three in Baltimore City and two in Baltimore County.

The previous week, from January 18 to 24, 170 cold-related emergency room visits were recorded in Maryland.

Woman dies in extreme cold in Annapolis

On Jan. 28, police said a woman was found dead along the hiking trail at Truxtun Park in Annapolis in the middle of extremely cold temperatures.

Police believe 44-year-old Portia Latrice Jones slipped on the ice and died in the frigid temperatures.

"This incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by severe winter weather and extreme cold," Annapolis Police stated. "Please be careful out there and look out for one another."