Woman found dead on hiking trail in Annapolis in extreme cold temperatures

A woman was found dead along the hiking trail at Truxtun Park in Annapolis on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to the park, near the tennis courts, around 2:35 p.m. for a reported death. Police believe the woman slipped on the ice and died during extremely cold temperatures.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

"This incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by severe winter weather and extreme cold," the Annapolis Police stated. "Please be careful out there and look out for one another."

Need help in the cold?

Extremely cold temperatures will continue across Maryland through the end of the week, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

During the morning hours, wind-chills of 0 degrees to -20 degrees will be common, especially on Friday and Saturday mornings. The coldest of those wind-chills will be outside of the Baltimore Beltway.

Annapolis police are urging people who see others in distress because of cold temperatures to call 911.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Recreation and Parks partnered to open a 24-hour warming center at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis for people who need help during the severe cold.

The warming center will be open through at least Monday, Feb. 2.