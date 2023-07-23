Closing arguments, deliberations in trial of squeegee worker charged in murder to start Monday

BALTIMORE - Attorneys are expected to make their closing arguments Monday and then hand the case over to the jurors in the trial of the teenage squeegee worker charged in last summer's murder of Timothy Reynolds near the Inner Harbor.

Less than a week after the trial started, jurors will soon deliberate.

The judge allowed jurors off on Friday, and last week said the trial was expected to last until Tuesday, July 25, if not sooner.

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday and the defense chose not to present any witnesses.

Reynolds was shot and killed during an encounter with squeegee workers on July 7, 2022, at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

Medical examiners said Reynolds was shot in the face, chest and three times in the back.

The alleged shooter was 14 years old at the time. He is now 16 years old and is being tried as an adult.

Just before prosecutor Cynthia Banks rested her case on Thursday, the defense filed a motion to acquit.

The judge denied it and said there is enough evidence for this case to move forward.

