Children of murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin sue family over fundraising proceeds

BALTIMORE - The children of murdered Maryland mother Rachel Morin are suing family members, claiming they haven't received any money from the crowdfunding efforts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.

Morin was found murdered in August 2023, along the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

A GoFundMe page to pay for Morin's funeral and support her children raised tens of thousands of dollars. However, in a lawsuit filed in the Harford County Circuit Court, the children have yet to see any of the money, the Banner reports.

According to the Banner, the lawsuit says Morin's children, between the ages of 8 and 19, also have not received any proceeds from four restaurant fundraisers held on their behalf.

The lawsuit alleges Morin's mother Patty and sister Rebekah have kept the money for themselves. The lawsuit also names one of Morin's daughters, who is a legal adult, as her next of kin and executor of Morin's estate.

A law firm representing Patty Morin says those funds have been placed in a trust fund for the children.

"The kids are obviously hurting, they need the finances to help them with everyday supplies, and they're not getting answers," George S. Robinson IV, the children's attorney, told the Banner.

Victor Martinez Hernandez, from El Salvador, was arrested in Oklahoma after a 10-month manhunt. He is facing first-degree murder charges.

Law enforcement officers said Martinez Hernandez was in the United States illegally after fleeing El Salvador after an arrest warrant was issued for a woman's murder.

Patty Morin testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about how her family has been impacted by immigration policies.

"Border patrol let a man with an open interpol warrant for murder walk right into our country to continue his crime spree," Patty Morin said. "The open border policy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused my daughter's death. It allowed a dangerous man to flee his home country to avoid capture and bring his reign of terror to American citizens."