Mother of murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin to testify on Capitol Hill on immigration policies

Mother of murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin to testify on Capitol Hill

BALTIMORE - Patty Morin, the mother of murdered Harford County resident Rachel Morin, is expected to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about the U.S.-Mexico border crisis and the Biden Administration immigration policies.

Morin, a mother of five, was killed off the Ma & Pa Trail in August 2023, allegedly by a man who was in the country illegally.

After a 10-month nationwide manhunt, Victor Martinez Hernandez was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June. He was extradited to Maryland where he has been charged in Morin's murder.

Martinez Hernandez, who has been indicted by a grand jury and awaits trial, allegedly left his home country of El Salvador in February 2023 after an arrest warrant was issued for the murder of a woman, according to law enforcement. He was also connected to a home invasion and assault of a child in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Patty Morin will testify before the House Committee on the Judiciary at a hearing titled "The Biden-Harris Border Crisis: Victim Perspectives."

She will provide her insights as the mother of a crime victim, allegedly killed by somebody who entered the U.S. illegally.

According to her attorney, Patty Morin will "honor Rachel's memory and address how current border policies contributed to the devastating loss of her daughter."

"Patty's courage in speaking out during such a difficult time is admirable," said Randolph Rice, the Morin family attorney. "This hearing provides a crucial platform to shed light on the consequences of our nation's border policies, and we hope her voice helps create meaningful change."

Patty Morin sat down with WJZ's Jessica Albert for an exclusive one-on-one interview after an arrest was made this summer.

"I mean, there's 8 billion people in the world and they found the one person out of 8 billion people. That's an amazing feat," she said in June. "I was just so very grateful that they didn't give up."