Charging documents allege man killed cousin during drug-fueled night in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The lives of two cousins who were temporarily living together in a Southwest Baltimore apartment changed last week after one of them allegedly stabbed the other to death.

Charging documents show that investigators determined through video footage and other evidence that Alphonso Ward, 46, likely killed his cousin Kevin Miller, 41, after stabbing him on the night of Oct. 13.

Homicide detectives were notified of the fatal stabbing in the 1600 block of Ramsay Street in the early hours of Oct. 14, according to charging documents.

They learned that Ward had been staying at Miller's first-floor apartment and was a guest there for about a week before the deadly stabbing happened, per court records.

On the night of the stabbing, Ward and Miller were both covered in blood, according to authorities.

An ambulance took Ward to a local hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead. Police initially said that Miller had to be treated for minor injuries at the site of the attack.

However, charging documents allege that the detectives in charge of the homicide investigation noticed that Miller had blood on his clothing, blood on his hands, and blood spatter on his face, but suffered no injuries.

During their investigation, detectives found bloody clothes on the sidewalk, blood droplets on the front steps, and blood on the railing and front door of Miiler's apartment, per court records.

Camera footage of the area revealed footage of Miller lying outside of his apartment with the apartment door open. The footage showed Ward coming out of the door after Miller, according to charging documents.

Further investigation led detectives into the apartment where they found blood on the walls and floor, as well as blood on a bed that was in the living room, per court records. Additionally, detectives recovered a bloody knife.

A search of Miller's apartment indicated that only Miller and Ward had been staying there. The apartment was sealed off from other parts of the building, and there were no signs of forced entry into the home, according to charging documents.

Investigators allege in charging documents that the evidence collected at the crime scene was consistent with the signs of a struggle. Further, the injuries that Miller sustained were consistent with someone who was stabbed by an assailant.

Ward spoke to detectives after he was advised of his Miranda Rights. He told them that he could not recall what happened nor provide them with a timeline of the events because "he was very high at the time," according to charging documents.

He advised investigators that he had consumed alcohol and done drugs, including PCP, per court records.

Ward has been charged of first-degree murder.