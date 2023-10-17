Watch CBS News
Local News

DC man charged in deadly double stabbing in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: October 17, 2023
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: October 17, 2023 03:40

BALTIMORE -- A Washington, D.C. man has been charged in connection with a deadly double stabbing last week in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Alphonso Ward, 46, was arrested Saturday and is charged with first-degree murder. 

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. last Friday to the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Gilmor to assist the fire department, where they found two men "covered in blood," police said. 

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Miller.

The second victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics on the scene. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.