DC man charged in deadly double stabbing in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Washington, D.C. man has been charged in connection with a deadly double stabbing last week in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Alphonso Ward, 46, was arrested Saturday and is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. last Friday to the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Gilmor to assist the fire department, where they found two men "covered in blood," police said.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Miller.

The second victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics on the scene.