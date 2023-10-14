Baltimore Police: One person dead and another injured following stabbing in Mount Clare

BALTIMORE -- One person is dead, and another person is recovering from their injuries following a stabbing in Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood, according to authorities.

Firefighters found two unidentified males near the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Gilmor Street, police said.

Officers were sent to the intersection to assist them around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

They noticed that the males were covered in blood and that one of them had life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

An ambulance took the male with the life-threatening injuries to a local hospital where medical personnel later pronounced him deceased, according to authorities. The other male was treated by medics for minor injuries at the site of the attack.

Investigators have determined the fatal incident that left one male dead and another injured occurred in the 1600 block of Ramsay Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.