Canadian wildfire smoke causes hazy sky in Maryland

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could cause hazy skies in Maryland Tuesday.

The smoke is in the upper levels of the atmosphere, so it is not directly impacting air quality close to the ground. However, the wildfire smoke will dim the sky throughout the day.

The smoke is originating from wildfires burning across central Canada.

Air quality in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, much of the state, including the Baltimore region, is experiencing moderate air quality.

Most of Maryland experiences moderate air quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires spreads across the region. Maryland Department of the Environment

Gusty southerly winds starting Wednesday will help push the heavier concentrations of smoke out of the area. This will continue through Thursday.

The smoke will provide for some dramatic sunrise and sunset visuals this evening and again on Wednesday. The sun will have a disc-like appearance around dawn and dusk.

Summer-like weather Wednesday in Maryland

Southerly winds will help bring in much warmer temperatures over the next several days.

In addition to the building heat, humidity levels will also begin to spike. This upcoming round of heat and humidity will be our first true taste of summer-like weather for the season.

Make sure you are dressed in lightweight, light colored clothing and staying hydrated. Please also make sure that you and your pets are staying hydrated.

Wednesday's forecast features plenty of sunshine with some light to moderate haze from Canadian wildfire smoke. The air will be a smidge more muggy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The hottest temperatures will be inland, away from Chesapeake Bay.

Thursday will be the hottest day of this upcoming stretch with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With moderate humidity levels, feels like temperatures will feel like the lower to middle 90s. Despite the heat, our weather should remain dry as thunderstorms will be well to our north and west.

Stormy weather by late Friday

Heat and humidity will continue Friday with high temperatures climbing well into the 80s. If thunderstorms hold off long enough, some places may reach 90°.

A cold front to our north and west will begin to approach late in the day Friday into Friday evening. This could bring scattered gusty and heavy thunderstorms to the area.

The greatest chance for heavy storms would be north and west of Baltimore, but even in the City, some storms may arrive after sunset.

Wet weather likely Saturday

Saturday does not look like a washout, but it is trending to be an unsettled day. The slow-moving cold front will be moving through the area with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

The early morning hours look like the driest part of the day with showers and storms building from mid to late morning through the early evening hours. With the additional clouds and earlier arrival of showers and storms, high temperatures will only reach the lower 80s, but with high levels of humidity.

Superb weather Sunday

The better outdoor weather day this weekend will be Sunday! Look for falling levels of humidity, a comfortable and warm breeze out of the northwest, and plenty of sunshine.

The weather will be beautiful from the mountains of western Maryland to the beaches of the Chesapeake and Atlantic Ocean. Highs will top out in the 70s near the coast and lower 80s across most of central Maryland.