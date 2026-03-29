BWI airport checkpoints "improved significantly" as immigration agents assist, officials say

Wait times at security checkpoints at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport improved on Sunday as TSA continues to deal with staff shortages, and immigration agents are filling in to assist.

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not been approved, which has led to a shutdown of more than 40 days, leaving TSA officers without paychecks.

Congress negotiations remain stalled over funding ICE enforcement and removal operations.

The Senate passed a bill early Friday to fund DHS, which didn't include money for ICE and other immigration removal, but it was rejected by the House.

The House passed its own version to extend funding for the entire DHS, including ICE, for 60 days.

Sunday wait times at BWI

BWI travelers were met with long lines on Sunday morning, causing some to miss their flights. But in the evening, there was hardly a wait.

Around 1 p.m., airport officials said checkpoint delays for travelers in Concourses A, B, and C have "improved significantly" since Saturday night, and checkpoint D/E is close to normal.

BWI said that fluctuations in traveler traffic will result in variable wait times throughout the day. However, airport officials are urging travelers to still arrive at least three hours before their scheduled flights.

"We got here early, thinking maybe we'll get through in like 20 minutes or so," said traveler Grant Anderson. "And I'd say it's been about an hour, hour 15, and crossing, you know, a couple of football fields already."

Lines were long at security checkpoints throughout Saturday, with some passengers saying they waited for more than four hours.

Traveler Brian Graham told WJZ he arrived at BWI more than four hours before his Saturday morning flight, missed the departure because of security checkpoint lines, and had to wait until Sunday morning to do it over again.

"It's chaos. It's a disaster," Graham said.

Gov. Moore thanks TSA workers, travelers

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore shared his support for those TSA workers in Maryland and across the country who still work long shifts, despite not getting paid.

TSA officers have gone without paychecks because DHS appropriations ended in February.

"We're grateful for their patience and positivity as they again work without pay because the federal government is failing to meet the moment," Moore stated.

The governor also thanked those who gave food donations to the workers and the travelers for being "patient and understanding."

"I know it's frustrating, but your patience and cooperation really does help," Moore said. "This shared unity must inspire us all to meet the moment and reach a resolution as soon as possible."

Thank you to @TSA workers here in Maryland and across the country for showing up day after day, working 12+ hour shifts, and dealing with this crisis forced onto them.



We‘re grateful for their patience and positivity as they again work without pay because the federal government… https://t.co/rofpjHOXA2 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 29, 2026

Immigration officers at Baltimore's airport

On Saturday, March 28, the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was sending immigration agents to assist BWI's security checkpoints.

The MMA said that ICE's main focus will be security operations at BWI, and not immigration enforcement. ICE agents will be used for passenger and baggage screening while working with TSA officers to speed up the security checkpoint lines.

"We thank our passengers for their patience as we work with stakeholders to support safe, efficient travel," said Shannetta Griffin, the Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "We're grateful to our TSA agents, BWI personnel, concessions employees, and other workers who are keeping BWI operational during this challenging time."

Last week, ICE agents started being deployed to airports across the country.

Tom Homan, the Trump administration border czar, said on Sunday that ICE agents will continue to assist in security operations "until airports feel like they are 100%."

BWI airport travelers had mixed feelings about the immigration agents assisting TSA.

"I think what we need to do is get the funding back, so that way we can bring back the TSA agents," said traveler Oprea Jackson.

"If they were to somehow kind of tighten their ability to govern safely and effectively -- and not impact the citizens and others in harmful ways -- I think it could be useful," added Andwar Hughes-Crawford.

President Trump signed an executive order last week to restart pay for TSA agents, who have not received a paycheck in more than a month. DHS says TSA workers could start getting paid as early as Monday.

TSA shortages at BWI airport

DHS officials told WJZ on Saturday, March 28, that the TSA call-out rates hit 33.6% at BWI, which is among the highest for major airports across the country.

In a statement, DHS said that nearly 500 TSA officers quit during the shutdown, and thousands have called in sick.

"This reckless shutdown has driven nearly 500 TSA officers to quit, while thousands more are forced to call out because they can't afford gas, childcare, food, or rent," said Lauren Bis, Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at DHS.

Mr. Trump announced Thursday that he would be redirecting funds to pay TSA agents, who have not gotten a paycheck in over a month since the shutdown began. But the TSA said last week that 500 agents had quit since the shutdown began.