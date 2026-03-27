Security wait times at BWI Airport continue to surge during mornings

Travelers flying out of BWI Airport in Maryland can expect to see long security lines, especially during the morning hours, as a partial government shutdown continues to halt paychecks for TSA workers.

Airport officials warned of long wait times at security checkpoints early Friday amid the spring break travel rush. Delays are greatest in the mornings, but are also possible at any time of day, officials said.

On Thursday morning, BWI saw similarly long wait times, which normalized around midday. However, BWI officials said longer-than-normal wait times are likely to pick up again after 3 p.m., as they did on Thursday.

Passengers are urged to arrive three hours earlier than their departure time. Airport and airline staff are assisting travelers with navigating the airport, officials said.

Partial government shutdown

As of Friday, TSA officers have gone 42 days without pay, prompting high call-outs and resignations, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leaders said.

On Wednesday, March 25, TSA callouts reached 29.1% at BWI, DHS officials said.

On Thursday, 36% of TSA officers called out at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. As of Friday morning, wait times at the airport were estimated at three and a half hours.

BWI Airport has deactivated its wait time estimation tool.

On Friday, the House is expected to vote on a measure to fund most of DHS, including TSA, after the Senate approved the legislation during a late-night vote. The legislation excludes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and parts of Customs and Border Protection.

The votes came shortly after President Trump said he would pass an emergency order to pay TSA workers if the partial shutdown continued.