Baltimore bouncer turns himself in to police after video captures chokehold assault

A bouncer turned himself in to Baltimore police after a viral video captured him putting someone in a chokehold outside of an establishment in Federal Hill.

The September 27 incident on East Cross Street played out in a video that garnered nearly 9.5 million views on X/Twitter.

On Wednesday, Baltimore police said 41-year-old Kevin Weaver turned himself in and is facing aggravated assault charges.

Baltimore police initially told WJZ they were aware of the video and working to determine what exactly happened.

On Monday, officers said they were working to identify the bouncer in the video.

The assault occurred near the Cross Street Public House restaurant. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the bouncer was not employed by them, and said security services on that night were provided by Ace Event Services Group.

The restaurant and the security company have since parted ways.

It is unclear if Weaver was employed by Ace Event Services.

Following the incident, Baltimore Councilman Yitzy Schleifer called for both bouncers seen in the video to be held accountable.

Crime in Federal Hill

Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood has seen an increase in crime this year.

In 2024, a total of 149 crimes were reported in the community, according to data from the Baltimore Police Department, including 20 cases of vandalism and 24 larceny cases.

So far in 2025, 244 crimes have been reported in Federal Hill, data shows. Those include 66 common assault offenses and 64 cases of vandalism.

In August, Baltimore Police announced the launch of a new unit aimed at combating crime in the city's entertainment districts, including Federal Hill and three others.

The announcement came after Federal Hill neighbors and business owners raised concerns about crime, especially after an ice cream shop was vandalised three times in less than a month and after a string of at least eight break-ins in early September.