Baltimore's Federal Hill community sees string of break-ins

A Baltimore community saw a string of break-ins over the weekend, police said. It comes weeks after a spike in crime prompted concerns for neighborhood residents.

Baltimore police said they received at least eight reports of larceny and destruction of property offenses in and around the Federal Hill and Riverside neighborhoods.

The break-ins were reported near Riverside Park, on Covington Street, Race Street and Johnson Street.

Officers said they have not identified any suspects.

Crime in Federal Hill

According to data from the Baltimore City Police Department, there were a total of 149 crimes reported in Federal Hill in 2024, including 20 cases of vandalism and 25 larceny offenses.

So far in 2025, 219 crimes have been reported in the community, including 61 cases of vandalism and 34 larceny offenses.

In mid-July, the Federal Hill community experienced a wave of vandalism incidents that impacted dozens of cars and businesses.

"I felt sad to see a number of my neighbors wake up and look, you know, for companies to replace their glass. Most of these folks are gonna be paying probably $1,000 if their deductible doesn't cover it," said Jen Covino, the Public Safety Chair of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association.

Ice cream shop Moo Moo Cows was targeted by vandals three times in less than a month; first on July 30, then on August 8, and again on August 26.

In early August, the Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol said crime had dropped by nearly 41% since it began working with a security firm five years ago. The partnership staffs nearly six officers on weekend nights.

"...When the officers are tied up dealing with the bars and we're able to kind of mitigate and take care of things on the street here," said Maj. Brian Askew, the neighborhood's director of patrol and employee for the MATCOM Office of Public Safety.

The neighborhood patrol hopes to expand to include more hours and more officers across the community.