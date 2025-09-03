Popular Baltimore ice cream shop Moo Moo Cows reopens after third vandalism attack

Moo Moo Cows, a popular Federal Hill ice cream shop, is back open after it was vandalized for the third time.

The business on Light Street was targeted by vandals on August 26, which was the third time in less than a month.

Customers come out for support

Customers, including Theresa's Ignatowski, visited the Moo Moo Cows on Wednesday to show support.

"I just cannot understand why they keep doing it – or even doing it once," Ignatowski said.

Baltimore City Police were also seen patrolling along Light Street as they continue to search for the suspects seen in surveillance video in July and in August, throwing bricks and rocks, and smashing the front and side windows of the shop.

The owners of Moo Moo Cows told WJZ they are thankful for the support they received over the past few weeks.

"We are very happy to be back open again, and we are very grateful for all of the support and love that has been shown to us on social media, visits, and phone calls," the owners of Moo Moo Cows said.

Customers said that after they learned about the attacks on the business, they wanted to come and show their support.

"It's like when you find something you really like, you go back there again and again, and when they close, you kind of feel kind of bad about it, so we wanted to come out and support," said Rex McGehee.

"I hope they stay here, and I just hope nobody does that again," Ignatowski added.

Three attacks on Moo Moo Cows

The owners of Moo Moo Cows said the most recent vandalism attack happened between 1:15 a.m. to 1:40 a.m. on August 26.

They said a video showed a car heading eastbound on East Hamburg Street or East Wheeling Street, or westbound on East Henrietta Street or South Charles Street.

The damage included a broken window and paint thrown inside.

"I think it's awful. It's definitely a targeted thing, and I think it's horrific," said Meg Eill, who works in Baltimore.

The business was first vandalized on July 30, just before midnight, when police said two suspects caused damage that temporarily closed the business.

The owners told WJZ that "two young males in hoodies" threw two bricks and a rock through the front windows. One brick traveled 12 feet into the shop, smashing the glass on the main display cabinet.

The suspects fled on East Hamburg Street toward Light Street before running back on East Hamburg Street toward South Charles Street, according to the business owners.

On Aug. 8, security cameras captured three people throwing rocks and bricks at the front windows around 3:30 a.m., forcing another temporary closure.

"I shake my head every time you do a report about this, because what can you say? It shouldn't be happening, but unfortunately, it is," Eill said.

Between these three incidents, the owners say they are looking at more than $10,000 in damages.

Investigators are looking into all three incidents, but they did not have any updates regarding any suspects.