Body cam video released in police shooting that killed dog, injured owner

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Monday shared body-camera footage of the moments when two officers shot and killed a dog as it attacked its owner.

During the response, the dog's owner was injured by a stray bullet, according to police.

Officers initially responded to a reported animal bite on October 26 in the 900 block of St. Paul Street.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was attacked by the 14-month old dog inside his home. The dog attacked again after the owner failed to secure the dog in a separate room.

In the video, the officers are seen talking to the man through a door as he yelled, indicating he was being attacked. During the video, the man is also heard calling for help through the door.

The footage, taken from two separate body cameras, captured the dog attacking the man as he exited his home.

Two Baltimore Police officers – three-year veteran Latesha Holton and 24-year veteran Sergeant Jaamal Johnson — both fired their weapons, striking and killing the dog, according to police officials and body cam video.

The owner suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, along with several dog bites. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by BPD's Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT).

Dog's owner speaks out

Kyle Sharp, the owner of the rescue dog, told WJZ that the dog "snapped" days after it was neutered.

"His pupils got very big, and it wasn't him," Sharp told WJZ in October.

Sharps said the aggression could have been a reaction to the anti-anxiety medication Trazodone, which was prescribed for the dog after surgery.

"I don't fault him for the way he acted because it was instinctual to protect himself when he felt endangered or confused," Sharp said.

According to Sharp, the officers involved in the shooting "did what they were supposed to do."

"...Unfortunately, one stray bullet did hit me in the ankle, but they handled a dog going crazy, I guess the way they would handle any other case," Sharp said.