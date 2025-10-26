Watch CBS News
Man injured, dog killed by police during response to aggressive animal in Baltimore

By
Adam Thompson
A man was shot, and his dog was killed, by officers during a call for a reported animal bite in Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of St. Paul Street for a report of an aggressive dog that had bitten the owner.

Police said the 33-year-old man unsuccessfully secured the dog in another room, and he was once again attacked inside the home.

The man got out of the home as the dog continued to attack him. Police said two officers fired weapons, killing the dog and striking the man in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after suffering from a gunshot wound and several bite wounds.

The Baltimore Police Department's Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.

The police department activated its Public Release of Critical Incident Recordings Policy

