Dog "snapped" before Baltimore police killed pet, struck man with stray bullet, owner says

Kyle Sharp said his 14-month-old rescue dog "snapped" days after it was neutered, ultimately leading to a police response in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police shot and killed the dog, Roscoe, at the home on St. Paul Street, and a stray bullet struck Sharp.

"He had his cone on because he got neutered last week, and he stood over me and just snapped. His pupils got very big, and it wasn't him," Sharp said.

Baltimore police said the officers involved are on leave, as per protocol, as the investigation continues.

Police respond to an aggressive dog

Sharp was released from the hospital on Monday morning after suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and several dog bites.

Police responded to the home around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggressive dog that had bitten the owner.

When the officers arrived, Sharp said Roscoe ran into the hallway, and the dog continued to attack. Two officers fired shots, fatally striking Roscoe and striking Sharp with a stray bullet.

"Police did what they were supposed to do, and unfortunately, one stray bullet did hit me in the ankle, but they handled a dog going crazy, I guess the way they would handle any other case," Sharp said.

Possible reaction to medication

Sharp believed Roscoe was having an adverse reaction to Trazodone, an anti-anxiety medicine prescribed to him after his surgery.

He said Roscoe never showed aggression in the past, and this was completely out of character.

"He was the sweetest dog. He was very smart," Sharp said. "He helped when a friend of mine had a seizure, he helped me during panic attacks. He loved all the dogs around the neighborhood."

According to PetMD, in rare cases, the medicine can cause increased anxiety, agitation and aggression.

"I don't fault him for the way he acted because it was instinctual to protect himself when he felt endangered or confused," Sharp said.