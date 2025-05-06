Trump says less than 2 dozen hostages believed to be alive in Gaza

What we know about Israel's plans to capture the entire Gaza Strip

President Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving only 21 believed to be still living.

"As of today, it's 21, three have died," Mr. Trump said of the hostages being held by Hamas, noting that until recently it was thought that 24 people were still alive. Speaking at the White House, he did not elaborate on the identities of those now believed to be dead, nor how he had come to learn of their deaths.

"There's 21, plus a lot of dead bodies," Mr. Trump said.

One American, Edan Alexander, has been among the 24 hostages believed to be alive, with the bodies of several other Americans also held by Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

The president's comments came as Israel approved plans on Monday to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time, in what it says is a bid to recover the hostages and try to fulfill its war aims of destroying Hamas. If implemented, the move would vastly expand Israel's operations there and have already drawn fierce international opposition.