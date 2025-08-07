Baltimore's Federal Hill beefs up patrols after recent crime as Ravens begin preseason

Baltimore Ravens fans flock to Federal Hill as part of the game-day experience, including on Thursday for the first preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Business owners in Federal Hill told WJZ they are gearing up for the season while focusing on keeping people safe in the aftermath of recent crime.

"Incidents happen, but I feel like the city is great at immediately bringing people out to resolve those problems and make people feel safe," said CJ Rhem, a bartender at Wayward Bar & Kitchen.

Recent crime in Federal Hill

Recent violent incidents have sparked concern in the bustling entertainment district of Federal Hill.

In July, a 39-year-old woman was shot and injured early on a Sunday morning. In another incident, a woman was allegedly carjacked at knifepoint with her child in the car.

One weekend in July, more than 60 cars and three businesses were vandalized.

Despite the recent high-profile incidents, fans heading to the game say they feel safe.

"It's daytime. I'm not all that concerned. I've spent a lot of my life in Baltimore. I feel comfortable," Ravens fan Chris Stern said.

"Baltimore is a city just like anywhere else, so I would say just being advisable about your surroundings, and then on top of that, making sure you're going out with people that'll look after you also," added Ravens fan Michael Burnett.

Increased patrols in Federal Hill

Baltimore Police says it's increasing patrols in Federal Hill, particularly on busy nights.

A Federal Hill bartender says more foot patrols could be helpful.

"Maybe walk up and down the street, instead of kind of sitting at the corner of the street," said bartender Stanley Omolo. " I think it would also allow for the bartender [to say], 'Oh, yeah, I saw Officer [Smith]. How are you doing? Thank you for what you're doing.' I think that interaction goes a long way."

Purple pride

Baltimore Ravens fans used their only preseason game in Baltimore as a warm-up for the home opener five weeks away.

"Everything's purple. It's such a good time when the Ravens are back in season," said Baltimore resident Erin Arnold. "They do a lot to give back to the city and the community, and really just love their fans, and we're all here to support them."

Chris Stern went to the game with his two daughters -- 4-year-old Madison and 6-year-old Danielle -- to enjoy a night together.

"These girls love the Ravens," Stern said. "We cheer every week for them, and family night tonight just makes it even that much more fun."

The Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts 24-16 on Thursday.

Fans say expectations couldn't be higher ahead of a new season.

"17-0," Stern said. "All the way to the Super Bowl."

The Ravens open the regular season in Buffalo on Sept 7, and return to Baltimore to host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14.