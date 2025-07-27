Video shows chaos amid Baltimore's Federal Hill shooting

Video shows chaos as gunfire is heard in Baltimore's Federal Hill

Video obtained by WJZ shows people running away as seven gunshots were fired early Sunday in Baltimore's Federal Hill, which left a woman injured.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times shortly after midnight in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street. She was stable at the hospital.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

Tips can be reported to Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499 or anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline: 866-7LockUp.

A Federal Hill employee describes the scene

Security video from a Federal Hill business shows people dispersing as gunfire is heard in the background.

A nearby restaurant employee described the chaotic scene.

"I was packing up stuff, and I heard some gunshot[s] and then when I looked up, people just ran," said the employee, who wanted to stay anonymous.

The employee told WJZ he's seen violence like this before.

"When something like that happened, it made me a little bit nervous and a little bit worried because I do work here late, and I leave it late too," the employee said. "Sometimes it's like shocking and a little scary. I've been here for about five years already, so I'm used to it. When I see a lot of people, it is just another working day."

The employee said the business doesn't want repeated violence in the area, but it doesn't want crime to deter customers from visiting.

"We enjoy having people come in here, but stuff like this may scare people away," the employee said. "Everybody, calm down and stay safe."

Recent crime has been a concern

As WJZ has reported, recent crime in the area has been the epicenter of concern for both residents and businesses in the neighborhood.

Just down the street, a man was beaten with a broomstick and left with a severe injury to his eye in the fall of 2024. In September of 2024, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed near Mugshots Bar & Grill on E. Cross Street.

Earlier this month, Baltimore police said more than 60 vehicles and several businesses were damaged by vandals.

The break-ins happened in the unit block and 200 block of East Montgomery Street, the 600 block of South Charles Street, and the 600 block of Washington Boulevard near Camden Yards.

Surveillance video from the Federal Hill Cleaners on Charles Street showed the front glass door being shattered on July 13.