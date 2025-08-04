Baltimore's Federal Hill sees more police patrols amid recent spike in violence

Baltimore Police increased enforcement in Federal Hill's entertainment district following recent violence, Baltimore City Councilman Zac Blanchard said.

Other agencies were present to help.

Surveillance video captured the moment gunfire erupted on July 27, when a 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times along S. Charles Street.

The night before the shooting, Councilman Blanchard said he walked around the area to get a feel for what was going on in his district after hearing concerns from neighbors.

"Saw a very clear need for better enforcement with open liquor containers, with diffusing arguments," Blanchard said.

Blanchard said violent crime in Federal Hill was twice the city average in 2022. He said there was a significant spike in 2023.

"It went down in '24," he said. "Trending down again in 2025 from there. So, back to where it was before, but we can always have safer neighborhoods, right?"

Weekend police presence

Blanchard said this past weekend, the city deployed more officers to the area. In a social media post, he said Baltimore Police would be targeting low-level offenses like open containers and marijuana use in the public right-of-way.

"This weekend's deployment is a model for BPD and other agencies' on-location presence through the end of the summer," Blanchard's post said. "You should expect to see more police officers, more traffic enforcement officers and tow trucks, DPW crews, members of the Social Club Task Force, and representatives of the Mayor's Office from MONSE and the MOACE."

Blanchard said he visited the area again Saturday night and noticed how this presence helped.

"Loud arguments getting broken up before they turned into fights," Blanchard said. "That sort of thing. Did see a couple of people getting handcuffed."

Blanchard said it's refreshing to see these efforts on the heels of recent violence.

Potential new police unit

Looking ahead, Blanchard hopes to see a similar presence around Federal Hill.

Most importantly, he's waiting on more details from Baltimore Police about rolling out an entertainment district unit, which will monitor the city's bar scene.

"Having officers who are not just on voluntary overtime shifts, but that's their job to do that," Blanchard said. "And they're properly staffed and they've got the right leadership in place, there is going to be helpful, not just in Federal Hill but in all of the neighborhoods that have this."