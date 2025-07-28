Baltimore's Federal Hill business owners say crime is at its worst after recent shooting

Business owners in Baltimore's Federal Hill are voicing concerns over what they call a worsening crime problem in the popular entertainment district, following the shooting of a 39-year-old woman this past weekend.

Andrew Wheeler, owner of Locals Only, said this is the worst crime he has seen in the neighborhood in more than a decade.

"This is the worst that I have seen in the neighborhood, honestly," Wheeler said. "Every neighborhood goes through its ups and downs. We've had some rough summers here and there, but this is the worst that I have seen."

Police said the woman was shot just after midnight Sunday on Charles Street near Cross Street Market. She is expected to survive, and investigators said they have a person of interest in custody.

Increased security comes at a cost

Wheeler said ongoing loitering, violence, and lawlessness have left many business owners feeling helpless.

"The loitering that's going on, the violence that's going on, none of it is making anybody feel safer," Wheeler said. "We're kind of numb to it at this point. Fifteen years ago in Federal Hill, if something like Saturday happened, everybody would be shocked."

The cost of added security is cutting into profits, Wheeler said, with $30 per hour security guards, $300 a month in metal barriers, and thousands spent on cameras now part of doing business.

A Baltimore councilmember's observation

Baltimore City Councilman Zac Blanchard toured Federal Hill on Friday and later shared his observations with business owners in a group text.

"My takeaways from the last two nights are how widespread and flagrant the open liquor containers are," Blanchard wrote. "If four of the eight officers literally just walked around confiscating open containers and writing tickets for illegal parking and noise violations, I think there would be a very different environment in the neighborhood.

Blanchard continued, "At this point, there have been three late-night shootings within one block of the market this year, and three homicides within 1 or 1.5 blocks of the market since 2023. There's no 'if we don't do something about this, bad things will happen.' The bad things are already happening."

Crime's impact on Federal Hill businesses

Wheeler said recent crime and violence are driving away customers and creating doubt among business owners.

"It's tough to want to be a business owner in this neighborhood," Wheeler said. "From a customer standpoint, why would you want to come to Federal Hill right now? To risk your life?"

Business owners have called for increased police presence, a command center, and stricter enforcement of laws.

Police continue to investigate the weekend shooting.