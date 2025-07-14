Baltimore residents demand action after dozens of cars were broken into in Federal Hill

Residents in Baltimore's Federal Hill are on high alert after 35 cars were broken into in and around the neighborhood this past weekend.

Two businesses were also hit by burglars. Police haven't released any suspect information yet, but are actively investigating.

Residents told WJZ that enough is enough, and they want elected leaders to step it up to curb these crimes.

Michael Brassert, who has lived in Federal Hill for the last 20 years, said in the last few years the neighborhood has become "lawless," especially with the rise in juvenile crime.

He wants the Baltimore City Council, Mayor Brandon Scott, and other elected leaders to be more proactive, increase enforcement, and have stiffer penalties for offenders.

"There really has to be a lot less tolerance for the lawlessness that we have in the city," Brassert said.

Cleaning up the mess

Repairs were still being made to cars on East Montgomery Street on Monday morning. Several cars parked on the road had garbage bags taped over the broken windows.

Brassert told WJZ that his car is fine, but he learned about the break-ins after seeing texts from neighbors on Sunday morning.

"I come outside, I see three or four cars [broken into]. I look around, I see a bunch more," Brassert said. "Then I start hearing about cars around the corner…and it just got bigger and bigger and bigger."

Baltimore Police say 35 cars in Federal Hill were broken into sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, on the unit block and 200 block of East Montgomery Street, 600 block of South Charles Street, and the 600 block of Washington Boulevard near Camden Yards.

Betty Shock said criminals didn't hit her car, but she feels bad for the ones who did.

"It's sad just thinking that people's properties are being damaged," Shock said. "They are feeling invaded, or just terrorized."

Jacob Keeler, the owner of Connect Four Auto Glass, said he has several jobs from this incident alone.

He adds it's been a busy summer, repairing a lot of break-in victims' cars.

"I mean, it's good for business, but it's bad for people that are spending money for no reason," Keeler said.

Businesses broken into in Federal Hill

Two businesses were hit by burglars early Saturday morning.

The Papa John's location on South Hanover Street got hit around 2:30 a.m. About an hour later, Facci Ristorante on Light Street nearby got hit, and police reported multiple items were stolen from inside the restaurant.

Police are exploring whether or not all of these crimes are connected, given their proximity.