The Baltimore Ravens have reactivated cornerback Marlon Humphrey to play in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed the move Friday after Humphrey was sent home last week and forced to sit out last Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

"I think [Marlon Humphrey]'s handled it well, like a pro. He's back in here. He's done a good job, and he's ready to try to help the team," Minter said during a news conference Friday.

Minter also said Nnamdi Madubuike, Jaylinn Hawkins and Vega Ioane will all be out for Sunday's game. Earlier this week, the Ravens also waived LaJohntay Wester after he fumbled two punts against the Panthers.

Baltimore is hoping to turn things around this weekend after suffering their sixth straight loss last week.

What did Marlon Humphrey say to get sent home?

Humphrey was deactivated last week after he made a controversial comment about Charm City on his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show."

He was asked by his co-host what Baltimore is best known for making. After mentioning the "Star-Spangled Banner" and the beer "Natty Boh," Humphrey added, "They are best at making criminals."

The comment quickly drew criticism, and Humphrey apologized, saying, "I do know the effect that words have, and just like to apologize for those comments."

Mayor Brandon Scott responded that a verbal apology was not enough and invited Humphrey to "sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made."

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed Humphrey returned to the team's facilities on Monday but would not commit to whether he would play this weekend.

"I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at," Minter said at the time.

Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's earning $19 million in the final year of his five-year $97 million contract. But his performance this season has drawn criticism, with zero interceptions, six missed tackles, and 26 catches allowed on 43 targets for 430 yards.