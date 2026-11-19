Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will sit out Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following a recent controversial remark about the city.

Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter announced Humphrey is deactivated for the game during a news conference Thursday.

"We've decided to deactivate Marlon for this game, for this upcoming week," Minter said. "Truthfully, I know there's going to be a lot of questions. Most of it -- again, I said this yesterday -- these conversations are very, very personal and private, and to me, need to remain that for the good of the team and the organization."

Minter added that Humphrey was sent home and will not be at practice this week.

"I will say this, he's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate," Minter said.

What did Marlon Humphrey say?

On Wednesday's episode of his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show," he was asked by co-host Jeremiah Pittman what Baltimore is best known for making.

Humphrey first acknowledged "The Star-Spangled Banner," which was written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812. He then mentioned, "They make a beer with that Monopoly guy," referring to Natty Boh.

After thinking for a moment, he added, "They are best at making criminals."

Humphrey later apologized during an open locker room for the media on Wednesday.

"I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore," he said. "I've been here my whole career, I've spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I'm an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and just like to apologize for those comments."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city acknowledged Humphrey's apology, but "a verbal apology is not enough."

"Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives, and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper," Scott said.

Scott went on to say, "I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made."

A look at Marlon Humphrey's stats this season

Humphrey has been with the Ravens since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The two-time NFL First-Team All-Pro is making $19 million in the final year of his five-year $97 million contract.

However, his play this season has drawn criticism, as the Ravens sit in last place in the AFC North with a 4-6 record. Baltimore has lost five games in a row, including a 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Through 10 games, Humphrey has no interceptions, six missed tackles and has allowed 26 catches on 43 targets for 430 yards.

"The fans are blaming me, and I don't see anything wrong with that," Humphrey said on his recent podcast. "If somebody needs to get blamed, it should be me, and I have no problems with it."

Despite the criticism, he still believes the Ravens can make a run at the playoffs.

"There's still a chance. We are not moping, doping, croaking. We are seizing, taking, grabbing," Humphrey said.