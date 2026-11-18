Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey once again raised eyebrows with comments he made on the latest episode of his podcast.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Marlon Humphrey Show," Humphrey was asked by co-host Jeremiah Pittman what Baltimore is best known for making.

He first acknowledged "The Star-Spangled Banner," which was written in Baltimore in 1814 by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812. He then mentioned, "They make a beer with that Monopoly guy," referring to Natty Boh.

After thinking for a moment, Humphrey added, "They are best at making criminals."

"Whoa," Pittman responded.

"Yeah, that's obviously going to be cut," Humphrey said.

Humphrey has been with the Ravens since the team selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He has also become known for making off-color remarks.

He drew criticism from the Ravens fanbase during a Nov. 3 podcast episode when he was asked about fans who were "freaking out."

"When are they not freaking out, to be honest?" Humphrey said. "I mean, I've won a ballgame, and you know what someone said when they saw me? 'Y'all almost lost today.'"

Humphrey, a two-time NFL First-Team All-Pro, is making $19 million in the final year of his five-year, $97 million contract.

However, his play this season has drawn criticism as the Ravens sit in last place in the AFC North with a 4-6 record. Baltimore has lost five games in a row, including a 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Through 10 games, Humphrey has no interceptions, six missed tackles and has allowed 26 catches on 43 targets for 430 yards.

"The fans are blaming me, and I don't see anything wrong with that," Humphrey said on his recent podcast. "If somebody needs to get blamed, it should be me, and I have no problems with it."

Humphrey was also asked about a hot-mic moment during a nationally televised game in which a fan was caught directing expletives at him.

"I wish they would have said that about The Marlon Humphrey Show because that is a worldwide broadcast for millions of people. It really would have done great for the show content. There's no such thing as bad media," Humphrey said.

Humphrey added, "It brings me joy that someone wakes up in the morning and has Marlon Humphrey on his mind, good, bad or ugly. It's like, we lost this game, it's Marlon Humphrey's fault. It's like, I like that. I enjoy it. It brings joy to my day. It puts smiles to my face."

And in October, Humphrey explained why he and some teammates attended President Trump's visit to Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County.

The Ravens will attempt to snap their losing streak Sunday when they visit the Carolina Panthers.

Despite the criticism, Humphrey still believes the Ravens can make a run at the playoffs.

"There's still a chance. We are not moping, doping, croaking. We are seizing, taking, grabbing," Humphrey said.