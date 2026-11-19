Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's latest controversial comments are not sitting well with fans.

Many have sharply criticized Humphrey for saying Baltimore is best known for "making criminals" on his podcast released Wednesday.

"I think he should hop off the podcast for once and focus on playing ball," fan Johnthan Fox said Thursday. "That's just my honest opinion."

"What you're representing in the city of Baltimore is something more than just the games and stuff," said fan Maurice Boone. "A lot of these kids got his jersey and they look up to him."

"Baltimore has a lot more to offer"

Some couldn't believe Humphrey would say that.

"Being someone that's born and raised in Baltimore, and I think about me being a successful young man and not being a criminal," Boone said. "Baltimore has a lot more to offer, as far as with young entrepreneurs."

"I know how people do podcasts and stuff like that," another fan, Michael Harper, said. "You pre-record everything, and you listen to it when you edit. So with stuff like that, I believe he could have took it out."

Humphrey apologized for his comments Wednesday, but fans, and even Mayor Brandon Scott, said a verbal apology isn't enough. Scott has invited him to a sit-down conversation with Baltimoreans who have re-entered into the community, working to prevent others from making the same mistakes they did.

"I did hear from Marlon yesterday, and I look forward to it," the mayor said Thursday.

Baltimore mayor cites improving crime rate

Scott didn't say when that meeting will take place. He also wouldn't comment on the Ravens' decision to bench Humphrey for Sunday's game

"The Ravens run the football team," he said. "They make the best decisions with the information they have for us to move forward as a team."

Scott was also a guest on "The Stephen A. Smith Show," where he shared his thoughts on Humphrey's comments. He emphasized sitting down with the cornerback about his choice of words.

"Baltimore has had the largest reduction of homicides over the last six years, right? Even larger than the national average," he said. "Hear from not just me, but them, about why those comments hurt so much and how it impacts the work that they do every day to save lives in this city. And we'll figure out what's next after that conversation, but I don't wanna get ahead of that."