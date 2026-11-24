The Baltimore Ravens waived LaJohntay Wester on Tuesday after he fumbled two punts in last weekend's loss at Carolina.

Baltimore lost one of his two fumbles, and coach Jesse Minter was noncommittal about the punt returning spot when he spoke to reporters Monday.

Wester was drafted in the sixth round in 2025 by Baltimore. He has five catches for 58 yards this season, but once his punt returning became unreliable, his value dipped.

The Ravens also waived quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has been backing up Jacoby Brissett and Joe Fagnano after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.