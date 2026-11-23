Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to the team's building Monday, after he was deactivated for Sunday's game over a controversial remark on his podcast.

Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter confirmed Humphrey's return and was asked whether he will play this weekend.

"I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at," Minter replied.

Last Thursday, Minter announced the decision to deactivate the cornerback, saying Humphrey was sent home and would not be at practice for the remainder of the week.

"I will say this, he's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate," Minter said at the time.

The Ravens went on to suffer their sixth straight loss, 35-33, to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

What did Marlon Humphrey say?

On an episode of his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show," last Wednesday, co-host Jeremiah Pittman asked what Baltimore is best known for making.

Humphrey first acknowledged the "The Star-Spangled Banner," which was written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812. He then referenced the local beer, Natty Boh.

Then after thinking for a moment, Humphrey added, "They are best at making criminals."

The episode has since been taken down, and Humphrey later apologized.

"I've been here my whole career, I've spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I'm an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and just like to apologize for those comments," he said.

Mayor Scott to meet with Humphrey

Despite his apology, Humphrey's comment ruffled feathers among Ravens' fans, his fellow teammates and even the mayor of Charm City.

Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged Humphrey's apology but said, "a verbal apology is not enough."

"I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made," said Scott.

The mayor later confirmed he had heard from Humphrey and looked forward to setting up that meeting.

Ravens' teammates Ronnie Stanley and Derrick Henry were asked to address the controversy and said they know Humphrey cares about the city, but that words matter.

"He made a mistake. I know Marlon, we've been teammates since [Alabama]. I know when he apologized, he was sincere about it," said Henry.

Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's earning $19 million in the final year of his five-year $97 million contract. But his performance this season has drawn criticism, with zero interceptions, six missed tackles, and 26 catches allowed on 43 targets for 430 yards.

Next up, the Ravens will once again look to break their losing streak against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday.