Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh comments on shooting at New York City office building

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh commented on the shooting that killed four people inside a New York City building that houses the NFL headquarters, calling it a "horrific attack."

The shooting happened Monday evening when a 27-year-old man who was apparently targeting the NFL offices entered the building and opened fire with a high-powered rifle, according to police.

An NYPD officer who was in uniform working a private security job was shot and killed. The three other people killed in the shooting include a security guard in the lobby and employees at Rudin Management and Blackstone, according to CBS News.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the horrific attack and people of New York, many of whom were simply working hard to support their families," Harbaugh said on Tuesday. "We stand with everyone affected and send out deepest condolences to the victims of this senseless act."

"We thank our police and first responders for their heroic efforts," Harbaugh added.

Gunman appeared to have targeted NFL

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the shooting on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday, saying police found a note from the gunman appearing to blame his own traumatic head injury on the National Football League.

According to CBS News, the mayor said the gunman appeared to have attempted to target the NFL offices located inside the Park Avenue tower, but used the wrong elevator and ended up on a different floor.

"It's just a horrific, sad thing," Harbaugh said after the Ravens ended practice on Tuesday. "I'm very disappointed. Our prayers are with the people of New York, especially the people in that building."

CBS News obtained images of a note found in the gunman's wallet that suggested he thought he had CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease caused by repeated trauma to the head.

"Study my brain, please," the note read. "I'm sorry."

The gunman also appeared to accuse the NFL of hiding the dangers of CTE, according to CBS News.