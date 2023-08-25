Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police Department to host steering wheel lock giveaway Tuesday

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway to help combat the rise in Hyundai and Kia thefts, the department announced Friday.

Overall, auto thefts are up in Baltimore. When it comes to auto thefts and theft attempts, Kias and Hyundais continue to be the main targets.   

Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key. 

The steering wheel giveaway will take place Tuesday, August 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Paradise Christian Center.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 2:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

