Baltimore Police Department to host steering wheel lock giveaway Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway to help combat the rise in Hyundai and Kia thefts, the department announced Friday.

Balt. residents who own Kias/Hyundais: Stop by Greater Paradise Christian Center Aug. 29, 4:30-6:30 pm to pick up a free anti-theft wheel lock (while supplies last).



From 6-8 pm, join the conversation with @MayorBMScott & Acting Commissioner Richard Worley about Public Safety. pic.twitter.com/ezVwiAA4kH — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 25, 2023

Overall, auto thefts are up in Baltimore. When it comes to auto thefts and theft attempts, Kias and Hyundais continue to be the main targets.

Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.

The steering wheel giveaway will take place Tuesday, August 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Paradise Christian Center.

