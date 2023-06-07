Four teens arrested for Hyundai car thefts in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE - Four teenagers were taken into custody for stealing two cars in Anne Arundel County.

Police located two 2016 Hyundai sedans that had been reported stolen.

A 15-year-old male, a 15-year-old female and two 14-year-old females were charged with the thefts.

Officers patrolling the Heritage Hills Community in Glen Burnie Saturday night one of the sedans parked halfway out of a parking spot. As an officer approached the car, four people in the car took off into a home. The second Hyundai was parked a few spots away.

While investigating, police learned that both cars were reported stolen earlier last week.

Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.

Police departments all across the country have been dealing with a rash of Kia and Hyundai thefts after videos showing how easily some models can be hotwired using something as common as a cellphone charging cord went viral on TikTok.