Hundreds of people in Baltimore victimized in Hyundai and Kia car theft trend

BALTIMORE -- Nearly 600 people in Baltimore have had their Hyundai or Kia stolen this year.

One of them—a woman who asked WJZ not to show her face for safety reasons—talked to investigative reporter Mike Hellgren about her experience.

She showed him pictures of her destroyed steering column and the mess the thieves left in her Hyundai Sonata, which would have been paid off in just a few months.

The vehicle was totaled—and she only got a fraction of what she put into it through her insurance.

"It's gone . . . It's like I threw that $22,000 down the drain," she said.

The woman is upset at the automaker and hopeful that a new settlement deal with offset some of the costs she has incurred in the aftermath of the theft.

The $200 million proposed settlement covers the owners of 9 million stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The settlement still needs the approval of a federal judge.

The settlement is separate from Baltimore City's lawsuit against the auto manufacturer.

This auto theft victim said she has a bone to pick with the city too.

She initially had to pay for multiple tickets the thieves wracked up—including for going 30 miles an hour over the speed limit.

But she was later reimbursed, she said.

Additionally, her car spent 15 days in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department.

She said the police towed it because it was linked to felony crimes.

After that, the vehicle spent weeks trapped at the city's impound lot—where they would not let the insurance adjuster access it.

For this car theft victim, the theft of her Hyundai Sonata had a domino effect—costing her money and peace of mind.