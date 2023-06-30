Baltimore car thefts surge as Hyundai, Kia owners targeted amid skyrocketing thefts

BALTIMORE -- April recounted the terrifying moments when she was carjacked inside her Kia in Butchers Hill and stabbed last Saturday. She said she is lucky to be alive.

"He tried to put the knife to the front of my throat," she said. "I said, 'You're not doing that to me,' and I pushed him."

She said she then noticed a second person sitting in the back seat. WJZ is not using her last name for security reasons.

April said she was stabbed in the leg and had a cut to the back of her neck.

"I started screaming as loud as possible, and he kept shushing me," she said.

The thieves got away with the vehicle and all the equipment that April, a musician, uses. The vehicle has not yet been found.

April is telling her story to make people aware of what can happen and stressed she wants the suspects caught.

"If I had known the car was going to put me in danger, and somebody was going to kill me over it, I never would have got it," she said.

Baltimore police told WJZ carjackings are down 27% year-to-date.

38 cars were stolen in Baltimore one day alone this week. Hyundai, Kia top the list. @wjz pic.twitter.com/NzBFSehXhy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 29, 2023

While police did not have the number of carjackings that occurred on the day April was carjacked, officers noted that there were two carjackings reported on Sunday, one on Monday, and one on Tuesday.

Overall auto thefts are up. When it comes to auto thefts and theft attempts, Kias and Hyundais continue to be the main targets.

An East Baltimore Kia owner, who asked WJZ not to show his face or use his name for security reasons, said his car was stolen on Tuesday.

"I'm in a much better space than a lot of people from some of the things I've been hearing about the violence that they have incurred," he said.

His car was one of 38 vehicles stolen in the city that day alone. 30 of them were Hyundais and Kias according to police.

38 cars were stolen in Baltimore one day alone this week. Hyundai, Kia top the list. @wjz pic.twitter.com/NzBFSehXhy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 29, 2023

"It's insane. It's a real problem. It's a real issue," he said.

He shared with WjZ a video of the thieves casing his vehicle from a Ring camera. They smashed a window and later drove away with it.

"It sucks. I'm just sick about it," he said.

The Kia Soul was later recovered in West Baltimore. The thieves had smashed open the steering column and used a USB to start the engine.

"The police called and said, 'We found it in West Baltimore off of Presbury Street. Please bring a USB,'" he said.

He said the officer then used it to start his Kia. The officer pulled up a how-to video on YouTube and had it started within two seconds, he said.

"I don't know what else the city and state can do," he said. "I hope they're pushing to do something."

Baltimore City is suing Hyundai and Kia.

577 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen in Baltimore this year. The city is now suing the carmaker. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZBSoHF6mz4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 11, 2023

Police are working to educate owners and recommend steering wheel locks.

Here are some tips to help you avoid Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts.#BPDTips #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/MG5jTFFG6P — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 19, 2023