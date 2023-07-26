Kia being used as unmarked Baltimore police car stolen, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A theft-prone Kia being used as an unmarked Baltimore Police Department vehicle was stolen Tuesday night in Downtown Baltimore, police said.

The department confirmed to WJZ that a 2018 Kia Optima was stolen around midnight from Grant Street.

Police said a detective's eight-point hat, wooden baton and jacket were in the trunk of the car.

Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles using methods popularized on social media have skyrocketed in the last year in Baltimore and across the nation.

The cars lack some of the basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles, which has led cities across the U.S., including Baltimore, to sue the manufacturers for a steep increase in car thefts.