Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein met Jeffrey Epstein in 2012, files show

Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein, the co-founder of the Carlyle Group, appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The files released by the U.S. Department of Justice show email interactions between the two, where they discuss meeting in 2012.

The files included an email from Epstein associate Boris Nikolic introducing Epstein and Rubenstein months before the alleged meeting.

The documents showed that Epstein wrote to Epstein, "nice meeting you finally." Rubenstein responded, "Thanks very much. Enjoyed the chance to meet you as well."

The two also discussed former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

In July of 2012, Epstein also forwarded an email to Nikolic containing a picture of a woman in a bathing suit and said, "For David Rubenstein."

The email exchange does not show any wrongdoing by Rubenstein.

Chris Ullman, a spokesperson for Rubenstein, said Rubenstein had one meeting with Epstein for 20 minutes in Carlyle's office, "at the request of people seeking Mr. Rubenstein's participation in philanthropic endeavors, none of which were pursued by Mr. Rubenstein."

Ullman added, "A brief email thanking Mr. Rubenstein for the meeting also suggested a meeting between Mr. Rubenstein and Ehud Barak, which never occurred. There is nothing more to Mr. Rubenstein's involvement than that innocuous interaction."

The DOJ released millions of documents and photos related to Epstein, which name many high-profile people. Epstein was a financier who who was convicted of state-level sex crimes in Florida in 2008 following a controversial plea deal. He was arrested on additional federal charges in 2019, but died by suicide in jail before a trial could occur.

The files were released after the Epstein Files Transparency Act required it to produce all of its files on the late sex offender.

CBS News has a team of journalists examining the files and reporting on notable findings, including Epstein's financial dealings and connections with wealthy and powerful people in business, politics, diplomacy, royalty, academic and entertainment.

The DOJ has said that it has still withheld roughly three million other files related to Epstein and that apart from a few documents that could be released with judicial approval, its review is "over."