Baltimore Orioles move home opener against Boston Red Sox to 2:35 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles' home opener on Monday against the Boston Red Sox has been moved up 30 minutes due to storms and inclement weather in the forecast.

The first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be at 2:35 p.m. instead of 3:05 p.m.

The Orioles say the parking lots will open at 11 a.m. and the gates will open at noon..

The team encourages fans attending the home opener to be in their seats by 2 p.m. to enjoy the pregame festivities.